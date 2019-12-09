FAKTA: Stjernespækket Apple-serie med i Golden Globe-opløb

Tv-serien "The Morning Show" kan sikre den første Golden Globe-statuette til Apples streamingtjeneste.

Apples egen streamingtjeneste, Apple TV+, har mandag modtaget sin første Golden Globe-nominering.

Tv-serien "The Morning Show" med blandt andre Jennifer Aniston og Reese Witherspoon i bærende roller er nomineret i kategorien for bedste drama.

Her er et udpluk af de vigtigste tv-nomineringer:

Bedste tv-serie, drama:

* "Big Little Lies" - HBO

* "The Crown" - Netflix

* "Killing Eve" - BBC America

* "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+

* "Succession" - HBO

Bedste tv-serie, komedie eller musical:

* "Barry" - HBO

* "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios

* "The Kominsky Method" - Netflix

* "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime

* "The Politician" - Netflix

Bedste mandlige skuespiller, drama:

* Brian Cox - "Succession"

* Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones"

* Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

* Tobias Menzies - "The Crown"

* Billy Porter - "Pose"

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller, drama:

* Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"

* Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

* Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

* Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"

* Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"

Bedste mandlige skuespiller, komedie eller musical:

* Ben Platt - "The Politician"

* Paul Rudd - "Living with Yourself"

* Rami Youssef - "Rami"

* Bill Hader - "Barry"

* Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method"

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller, komedie eller musical:

* Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"

* Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

* Kirsten Dunst - "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

* Natasha Lyonne - "Russian Doll"

* Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag"

Bedste tv-film eller miniserie:

* "Chernobyl" - HBO

* "Catch-22" - Hulu

* "Fosse/Verdon" - FX

* "The Loudest Voice - Showtime

* "Unbelievable" - Netflix

Kilde: Reuters.

/ritzau/