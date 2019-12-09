FAKTA: Stjernespækket Apple-serie med i Golden Globe-opløb
Tv-serien "The Morning Show" kan sikre den første Golden Globe-statuette til Apples streamingtjeneste.
Apples egen streamingtjeneste, Apple TV+, har mandag modtaget sin første Golden Globe-nominering.
Tv-serien "The Morning Show" med blandt andre Jennifer Aniston og Reese Witherspoon i bærende roller er nomineret i kategorien for bedste drama.
Her er et udpluk af de vigtigste tv-nomineringer:
Bedste tv-serie, drama:
* "Big Little Lies" - HBO
* "The Crown" - Netflix
* "Killing Eve" - BBC America
* "The Morning Show" - Apple TV+
* "Succession" - HBO
Bedste tv-serie, komedie eller musical:
* "Barry" - HBO
* "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios
* "The Kominsky Method" - Netflix
* "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime
* "The Politician" - Netflix
Bedste mandlige skuespiller, drama:
* Brian Cox - "Succession"
* Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones"
* Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
* Tobias Menzies - "The Crown"
* Billy Porter - "Pose"
Bedste kvindelige skuespiller, drama:
* Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"
* Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
* Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
* Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
* Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"
Bedste mandlige skuespiller, komedie eller musical:
* Ben Platt - "The Politician"
* Paul Rudd - "Living with Yourself"
* Rami Youssef - "Rami"
* Bill Hader - "Barry"
* Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method"
Bedste kvindelige skuespiller, komedie eller musical:
* Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"
* Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
* Kirsten Dunst - "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
* Natasha Lyonne - "Russian Doll"
* Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag"
Bedste tv-film eller miniserie:
* "Chernobyl" - HBO
* "Catch-22" - Hulu
* "Fosse/Verdon" - FX
* "The Loudest Voice - Showtime
* "Unbelievable" - Netflix
Kilde: Reuters.
/ritzau/